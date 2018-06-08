Pippa Middleton confirms pregnancy news in fitness column

Pippa Middleton has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, who is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews, announced the “happy news” in a fitness column she writes for Waitrose’s Weekend magazine.

The 34-year-old also revealed she had passed the first trimester without suffering the morning sickness her elder sibling experienced at the start of all three of her pregnancies.

Ms Middleton said she found keeping the news she was pregnant under wraps “hard”, but said she would use her monthly column to keep readers up-to-date.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry as normal and continue my sports,” the fitness enthusiast said.

“Who knows what the next few weeks have in store,” she added.

Speculation over Ms Middleton’s pregnancy first emerged in April, days before the birth of the Duke and Duchess’ third child, Prince Louis.

Also an aunt to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Ms Middleton will be able to turn to her sister, 36, and mother, Carole, 63, for pregnancy tips and advice in the coming months.

She said she had noticed her body change and weight increase, while the marathon runner has also stopped pounding the pavements to give her body a rest.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her sister chat at Wimbledon in 2012 (PA)

Kate was admitted to hospital and treated for a number of days for hyperemesis gravidarum during her first pregnancy in 2012.

The condition, which causes severe vomiting, can lead to dehydration, weight loss and a build-up of toxins in the blood or urine called ketosis.

She suffered the condition again while pregnant with Charlotte in 2014 and had to cancel engagements while she was treated by doctors at Kensington Palace.

Despite suffering another bout of severe morning sickness while carrying Prince Louis in April, Kate battled through to carry out a significant number of engagements, but missed George’s first day at school.

Ms Middleton and Mr Matthews married in May 2017 at an event billed as the society event of the year.

- Press Association