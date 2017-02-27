Pink shares adorable snap as she enjoys snuggle time with her children

Pink showed off just how much mummyhood is suiting her in the cutest photograph of her with her two children.

The pop star’s latest image on Instagram shows her laying back, looking happy and peaceful, while breastfeeding her nine-week-old son Jameson.

Her five-year-old daughter Willow has her head in her mum’s lap in the sweet shot.

Pink shared a poem by Rumi as the caption.

It said: “I was dead – I came alive.

“I was tears – I became laughter.

“Love’s wealth arrived, And I became everlasting fortune. -rumi.”
