Pink has given birth to the most adorable baby boy

Pink has welcomed her second child with her husband Carey Hart.

The singer shared this super cute pic on Instagram and revealed his name – Jameson Moon Hart.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

The new arrival was born on December 26.

Pink also posted this snap of her husband cosying up to the new baby with the caption: “I love my baby daddy.!”

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

The couple already have a five-year-old daughter called Willow.

Pink announced her second pregnancy back in November by sharing a photo of herself cuddling Willow with her bump on display.

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

She captioned the pic: “Surprise!”

Congrats on the new arrival Pink!