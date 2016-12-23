Piers Morgan gives a sneak peek inside a VERY star-studded Christmas party
A pub in London was jam-packed with what appeared to be dozens of celebrities on Christmas Eve Eve Eve and, thanks to Piers Morgan, showbiz spectators are able to get a look-in at the festive bash.
The get-together looks like a hybrid of a typical work Christmas party, with plenty of ITV and sports stars in attendance, and a goodbye celebration for departing news presenter Mark Austin.
Mark has just signed off from hosting the ITV News after 30 years and he was making sure to get a few drinks in to mark the occasion.
Piers was drinking up a storm with the likes of his ‘work wife’ Susanna Reid and his mother, Myleene Klass, Kevin Pietersen, Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, Ant McPartlin, Charlotte Hawkins and Robert Peston, among many others.
Not only that, but the sarcastically witty TV journalist made sure to get some wisecracks in there about his guests.
First up, it was a sweet goodbye message to his ITV colleague Mark. How sweet.
And finally.. great to celebrate the end of a wonderful ITN career with @markaustintv in @ScarsdaleW8 tonight. pic.twitter.com/7vJoaOzTHz— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
Although later on he made sure to take the Mickey, just a bit.
That moment in the pub at midnight when you realise you don't have a job any more. @markaustintv @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/6qQdZ5FsNl— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
He also seemed to get rather amorous with editor and TV presenter Rachel Johnson.
Six times @RachelSJohnson made me do this mistletoe shot last night. SIX.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
Do the maths. @ScarsdaleW8 pic.twitter.com/gBmvGOvob7
It was the snap of Susanna and his mother that was perhaps the best part of the evening.
My impossibly glamorous TV wife & my even more impossibly glamorous mother. @susannareid100 @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/HEtwGHNe0O— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
Cricketer Kevin was snapped by Piers holding a bottle of wine to his mouth…
Photographer - @piersmorgan! Thanks for a fun evening buddy! Little photobomb by @IFMcKay there...! 📸 pic.twitter.com/ahe2NNI6yV— KP (@KP24) December 23, 2016
And then Piers made sure to rib him for photobombing his brother Jeremy and TV’s Ant, who was without Dec for once.
He even distracts pub selfies with proper stars. @KP24 @antanddec @JeremyPM66 @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/9SoXO9xPkV— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
Check out more of the behind-the-scenes snaps at what looks like, quite frankly, a very normal party at a Kensington watering hole.
Two great goal-scorers & one legendary hotelier. @radhawood @IanWright0 @GaryLineker @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/RtMokMHzyG— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
Three of my favourite ladies.. @lisaAmakeup @Lauratobin1 @CharlotteHawkns @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/Q3AivSJtOA— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
This is what 60+ years of working in Fleet Street does to men. @TVKev #DickieWallace @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/hU59wZI5Pn— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
There's a lot of financial brain in this photo. @lionelbarber @Peston @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/HqbJkgn5se— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
We’re thrilled to see they were all on the bubbly!
Safe to assume very large amounts of Bollinger had been consumed by this point. @CharlotteHawkns @ScarsdaleW8 pic.twitter.com/gghpTkcKkS— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
And also that Camilla Kerslake put him in his place.
Not sure where to start with this.. but @ChrisRobshaw was 2ft away, biceps twitching. @CamillaKerslake @ScarsdaleW8 pic.twitter.com/cHZoqsoWVb— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
Myleene and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman were seen with Glamour magazine editor Jo Elvin.
The Glamour Girls. @jo_elvin @ClaudiaWinkle @KlassMyleene @ScarsdaleW8 #xmasdrinks pic.twitter.com/iv1gi1Qued— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016
Seriously – can we come next year?
