Pictures: Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews at 'society wedding of the year'

Update 12 noon: Pippa Middleton has arrived at the church to marry one of the UK's most eligible bachelors, millionaire groom James Matthews.

Pippa was accompanied by her father, Michael, when they pulled up to St Mark's Church in the quiet Berkshire village of Englefield, shortly after 11.15am.

The 33-year-old wowed crowds with a Giles Deacon dress, which was hand crafted in London.

The dress was constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline and featured a corseted bodice with draping to the front and heart-shaped detail at the back.

The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliqued to create the impression of having no seams.

Mr Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which had layer upon layer to enable a floor sweeping movement.

He said: "It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

The bride wore a bespoke veil, designed by Stephen Jones, made from fine tulle with a degrade of embroidered pearls.

The Maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece was handmade by Robinson Pelham.

The shoes were a Manolo Blahnik pump, in an ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.

The groom, brother of former Made In Chelsea regular and reality television personality Spencer Matthews, arrived shortly before the bride.

The couple will say their vows in the picturesque church before a congregation which will include Kate and WIlliam, Their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte; Prince Harry and other close family and friends.

The event has seen hundreds of royal fans, press and public descend on the quiet village, near Reading.

Details of the wedding service, reception and celebrations have been kept under wraps by organisers but there has been speculation in the press the day will cost Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton hundreds of thousands of pounds.

What we know about the wedding:

The wedding will take place at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

After the ceremony,​ guests will travel to Michael and Carole Middleton's €5 million mansion in Bucklebury for an evening reception.

The groom James Matthews is the chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group.

James’ best man is his younger brother Spencer Matthews, a British socialite and reality television personality who rose to fame after starring in Made in Chelsea. He is currently dating Irish model, Vogue Williams.

It is said ​Pippa and James have enforced a ‘no ring, no bring’ policy ​for the wedding​, which means only married couples can attend​ - no girlfriends or boyfriends. This is the reason Vogue Williams will not be ​present. However, Pippa has made one exception to the ‘rule’ by inviting Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Even though Pippa was a bridesmaid for her big sister Kate, it has been confirmed that she will not return the favour​, although Kate and William will both be at the wedding.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be the couple’s page boy and flower girl. It is very unlikely that the Queen will attend.

The entire wedding is rumoured to cost €145,000.

What we know about Pippa:

Pippa rose into the public eye after ​her sister Kate’s wedding to Prince William.​ Remember #Pippasbum?​

She is the second of three children born to Michael Middleton, a former British Airways flight dispatcher, and Carole Middleton, a former flight attendant.

In 2008, Tatler magazine named Middleton "the Number 1 Society Singleton", ahead of singer-songwriter James Blunt and ​Sarah Ferguson's daughter ​Princess Eugenie.

In 2012, Pippa published a book which focused on social etiquette and party organising. The book, Celebrate​,​ is known for being a flop and mocked for the obviousness of its content​ (“Nothing says summer quite like a barbecue”​)​​.

In September 2016, Middleton released her second book, Heartfelt, whose proceeds go to the British Heart Foundation.

She currently works part-time for her parents' company Party Pieces.

An expensive glass marquee is believed to have been hired for the event, as have vintage cars and modern prestige vehicles - and posh portable toilets.

Reports suggest it will be a lavish affair, with a nod to the groom's Scottish connections included in his outfit, entertainment and the food, with haggis on the menu along with Scottish lamb and whisky, while there will also be a piper and a Spitfire flypast.

Pippa and James.

The young royals George and Charlotte will play starring roles as a page boy and bridesmaid, while royal watchers will be waiting to see if Harry brings his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Kate's controversial uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who was a guest at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding, is also said to be attending.

James's brother Spencer Matthews, a reality TV star who was a regular in the show Made In Chelsea, is likely to be best man.

But Matthews's girlfriend, reality TV star Vogue Williams, will not be attending due to a "prior engagement", her spokesman said, adding she "wishes Pippa and James all the best on their special day".

Security is expected to be tight with several senior royals attending, guarded as usual by Scotland Yard royalty protection officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "We are not prepared to discuss matters of security."

No-fly zones, banning aircraft including drones, balloons, kites and parachutes, have been imposed over Bucklebury and Englefield between 6am on Friday and 3pm on Sunday.

The details of Miss Middleton's wedding gown have also been a tightly held secret, with the names of a number of designers being put forward by royal watchers, from Amanda Wakeley and Jenny Packham to Oscar De La Renta, Giles Deacon and Alexander McQueen.

The Rev Nick Wynne-Jones, who is the church's resident priest, is expected to officiate at the wedding.

With the Middleton family home just a few miles away in the village of Bucklebury, the couple and their guests will not have far to travel for the reception, which is reportedly being staged in the grounds of the property.