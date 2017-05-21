Pictures: Miriam O'Callaghan's daughter Alannah weds in Kerry

Miriam O'Callaghan's daughter Alannah McGurk has wed barrister and former Galway footballer Fiachra Breathnach today.

Alannah, daughter of Prime Time presenter Miriam O'Callaghan and sports anchor Tom McGurk, made her way to the Holy Cross Church in Kenmare for 2.20pm.

Guests were treated to spells of bright sunshine in between showers.

Alannah was fashionably late to the service, which was supposed to start at 2pm, in a green two-tone 1936 Buick.

The bride wore an ivory gown by Dawn Fitzgerald with a long, lace embellished veil. The mother of the bride wore a full-length, red gown.

The bridesmaids included Alannah's sisters Clara, Georgia, and Jessica, with friends Rachel Carragher, Jenny Hayes, and Claire Sweeney. The best man was Fiachra's brother Ferdia, and groomsmen were Marcus O'Flatharta, Ciaran O'Conghaile, Matthew Clancy, Steve Bailey, and Edward Doocey.

The wedding reception is taking place at the Dromquinna Manor.

Pictures: John Delea.