Picture This tease new music video

Kildare group Picture This have released a short clip of their latest music video, accompanying their new song 'Never Change', on Facebook.

The song is set to be released on May 9, and Jimmy and Ryan are busy working on material to be released hopefully sooner rather than later.

Take a look.

Picture This play the Olympia Theatre, Dublin on May 30, 31, June 2, 3, 4, and Live at the Marquee on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.