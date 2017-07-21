Picture This add extra Dublin date and tickets are on sale now

Picture This have added a second date after overwhelming demand.

Tickets for their gig on November 7 sold out in three minutes which left a lot of fans disappointed.

The Athy duo will now play a second date on November 8, at Dublin's 3Arena.

Tickets are on sale now.

