Picture This add extra Dublin and Killarney date, tickets are on sale now

Update: 11:22am Picture This have become the fastest ever act to sell out the INEC Killarney.

They have also have added a second date at the INEC Killarney on November, 11.

Earlier: Picture This have added a second date after overwhelming demand.

Tickets for their gig on November 7 sold out in three minutes which left a lot of fans disappointed.

The Athy duo will now play a second date on November 8, at Dublin's 3Arena.

Tickets are on sale now.