Picture This add extra Dublin and Killarney date, tickets are on sale now
Update: 11:22am Picture This have become the fastest ever act to sell out the INEC Killarney.
They have also have added a second date at the INEC Killarney on November, 11.
Earlier: Picture This have added a second date after overwhelming demand.
Tickets for their gig on November 7 sold out in three minutes which left a lot of fans disappointed.
The Athy duo will now play a second date on November 8, at Dublin's 3Arena.
Tickets are on sale now.
Still can't believe our debut album comes out so soon 😱😱 you can pre order it right here, right now! https://t.co/RfQ6qBPlYQ pic.twitter.com/ht71ObWAGH— Picture This (@BandPictureThis) July 12, 2017
