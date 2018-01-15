Pics: Stars turn out for Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday bash in Dublin

A special gig filled with international stars tonight celebrates the 60th birthday of Shane MacGowan.

The National Concert Hall plays host to Nick Cave, Johnny Depp, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Glen Hansard, The Pogues’ Terry Woods, Carl Barat and many more.

The gig is a who’s who of world-leading musicians, songwriters and performers, many of whom are influenced by the power and poetry of MacGowan’s songs and his singular contribution to Irish music.

JD and Bono rehearsing for Shane MacGowan birthday celebration this evening!



📷 credit to photog pic.twitter.com/SuMZbHV5zM — 4 the 💕 of Depp 🎸 (@JdeppLove) January 15, 2018

Also featured on the night was a newly created band featuring members of the Pogues led by Music Director Terry Edwards.

The night, as part of the NCH Perspectives Series, is hosted by RTÉ broadcaster John Kelly.