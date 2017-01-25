Phillip and Holly won't be getting drunk this year, but they WILL get tattoos to celebrate NTAs win

Last year Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby celebrated their National Television Awards win so much that they turned up for work the next day still in their evening attire.

As the show was crowned winner of the live magazine category again at the ceremony, Phillip promised they won’t repeat their antics.

The This Morning crew at the National Television Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images)

The team of the ITV show took to the stage, where host Phillip referenced he and Holly’s alcoholic ways from last year, saying that instead this year they were going to celebrate by getting tattoos.

Phillip started his thank you speech by remembering the show’s agony aunt, Denise Robertson, who died early in 2016.

Holly said: “What are you doing to us you crazy people, thank you so much. We love, love, love doing this show, we really do it’s so special.

Holly Willoughby attending the National Television Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images)

“I love working with Phillip every day and I’m so lucky to sit next to my best friend all the time. Thank you so much.”

Phillip added: “We just want to say obviously we shamed ourselves last year and so we are not going to do that again this year, we are going to get tattoos. Thank you very much.”

We can’t wait to see their inkings tomorrow morning…