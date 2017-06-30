Phil Collins apologises for ‘shabby’ appearance as he collects top music award

Phil Collins apologised for looking “so shabby” as he used a walking stick to get on stage to collect the icon award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The former Genesis singer collected the prize from his old friend Eric Clapton at the ceremony, hosted by music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Arriving on stage to a standing ovation and rapturous applause dressed in a baseball cap and a leather jacket, he said: “I’m sorry I look so shabby. As Eric will tell you, I’ve only got one suit and I forgot to pack it.”

Phil Collins in October 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

Collins will headline British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park on Friday following his cancellation of two shows at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, after he slipped over in his hotel room.

He told the ceremony: “I look a bit of a shambles with a stick and limping and that’s a result of back surgery and a dodgy foot, but I can still sing and I will be across the road in the garden later.”

Paying tribute to Clapton, he said: “He’s one of the few men I love. I mean that in the nice way. He’s been a great friend since the late Seventies.”

Collins also thanked the charity for the honour, saying: “I was here about 30-odd years ago when Genesis got the Silver Clef, the work you do is staggering.

“It’s lovely to get in and reach the people who need to be reached, it’s a wonderful story, going from strength to strength.”

Collins has also announced more dates for his Not Dead Yet: Live tour at the end of the year.

Blondie (Ian West/PA)

Those who missed his shows at the Albert Hall on June 8 and June 9 will be able to use their tickets for Collins’ new shows on November 27 and November 27 respectively.

He has also added dates in Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham to the tour across November.

The music event welcomed stars from across the industry, including Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, Silver Clef Award-winner Dame Shirley Bassey, and US rockers Blondie, who picked up the outstanding achievement award.

Other star guests included singers Martine McCutcheon, Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Peter Andre and Alice Cooper.