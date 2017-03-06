Pharrell Williams is decorated by France for services to the arts

Pharrell Williams has been decorated by France’s culture minister for his services to the arts.

The US singer was given the prestigious insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters by Audrey Azoulay at a ceremony near the Louvre.

“France is the centre of art,” declared the Grammy-winning Happy singer, as he posed for photographs with his medal.

Pharrell Williams (Matthieu Alexandre/AP)

The 43-year-old star, who is a regular in Paris during the city’s Fashion Week, said he was “grateful” to have been honoured.

But he added that he was sad his wife and children were not with him in Paris to share the experience.

Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets in January.