Peter Kay sends message to young fan battling cancer

Peter Kay has sent a heartwarming message to a cancer-stricken fan as he prepares to organise a special fundraising gig for the youngster.

The Manchester comedian sent a video message to Kyle Buckley after he found out the 12-year-old was unable to make his show in Blackpool last week.

In between battling wind, Kay said in the message: “Hello Kyle, are you receiving me, I’m sorry you could not come to the show the other night in Blackpool.

Announcing A Very Special Charity Q&A on 15/07/17 @O2ApolloManc All Profits to The Kyle Buckley Fund & The Polly Haydock Funds on sale Fri. pic.twitter.com/zlKaWyJC6M — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) June 27, 2017

“I think you might have enjoyed it, then again you might not. People were walking out – I’m only joking, it was a lot of fun.

“Maybe I will do another show and you can come then. I just wanted to send you a message – I’m sorry Kyle – I have awful wind, I’m going to have to go to the toilet. Lots of love, best wishes. Me.”

Kyle, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer, really enjoyed the video according to his mother, Carol.

Tickets go on sale Friday 30th June at 9am via https://t.co/HpjT4tu54Y / https://t.co/pGtjx62dUF. — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) June 27, 2017

She told Bolton News: “It was fantastic, Kyle was laughing at it, he really enjoyed it.

“It was amazing.”

Kay has also announced two special shows at the Manchester O2 Apollo to help fund-raise for Kyle and another fan, Polly Haydock, who is also battling cancer.