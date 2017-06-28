Peter Kay sends message to young fan battling cancer

Peter Kay has sent a heartwarming message to a cancer-stricken fan as he prepares to organise a special fundraising gig for the youngster.

The Manchester comedian sent a video message to Kyle Buckley after he found out the 12-year-old was unable to make his show in Blackpool last week.

In between battling wind, Kay said in the message: “Hello Kyle, are you receiving me, I’m sorry you could not come to the show the other night in Blackpool.

“I think you might have enjoyed it, then again you might not. People were walking out – I’m only joking, it was a lot of fun.

“Maybe I will do another show and you can come then. I just wanted to send you a message – I’m sorry Kyle – I have awful wind, I’m going to have to go to the toilet. Lots of love, best wishes. Me.”

Kyle, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer, really enjoyed the video according to his mother, Carol.

She told Bolton News: “It was fantastic, Kyle was laughing at it, he really enjoyed it.

“It was amazing.”

Kay has also announced two special shows at the Manchester O2 Apollo to help fund-raise for Kyle and another fan, Polly Haydock, who is also battling cancer.
