Peter Dinklage rumoured for Avengers: Infinity War

Peter Dinklage, who plays everyone’s favourite Lannister in Game of Thrones, is reportedly being considering for a role in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

According to an article from Variety, Dinklage is currently in talks with Marvel about joining the cast for Avengers: Infinity War and its as yet unnamed sequel. Both movies will be filmed back-to-back.

This is not Dinklage’s first experience working with a Marvel property. He played anti-mutant scientist Bolivar Trask in Fox’s X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014. There’s no word yet as to whom Dinklage could be playing, but here’s hoping for a GoT inspired M.O.D.O.K.