Pete Tong's Classic House on course to take number one album spot

Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong is on course to claim his first ever UK number one album.

Classic House – which has so far peaked in second place – is in first place at the halfway stage of the chart week.

It is currently outselling its nearest rival, Mike Oldfield’s Return To Ommadawn, by more than 3,000 copies, said the Official Charts Company.

Classic House sees Pete, together with conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, bring to life a set list of Ibiza classics including Faithless’s Insomnia and Shapeshifters’s Lola’s Theme.

Pete Tong (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Pete has previously appeared on the Official Compilations Chart but this release marks his debut on the main Official Albums Chart.

Over in the singles chart, Ed Sheeran’s chart domination is set to continue as it looks like he could hold the top two spots for a third consecutive week.

The singer-songwriter’s Shape Of You remains in pole position, followed by Castle On The Hill at two.

Both songs are still performing well on both downloads and streaming, with Shape Of You notching up three million streams and 28,000 downloads in the last three days alone.

Ed Sheeran (John Stillwell/PA)

Both tracks feature on Ed’s new album ÷, which is out on March 3.

His closest competition comes from Jax Jones and Raye with You Don’t Know Me in third, while Rag’n'Bone Man’s Human is in fourth and Little Mix’s Touch rounds out the top five.

Tinie Tempah looks set to bag this week’s highest new entry – his new single Text From Your Ex is currently at number 31.