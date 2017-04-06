Pet Shop Boys pull out of Paris show due to laser effects ban

Pet Shop Boys have cancelled a Paris tour date because of a French law that would block part of their laser show.

The electronic pop duo were due to perform a show for their Super tour in Paris at L’Olympia on June 5 but announced they have been forced to pull out because they would not be allowed to include a key section of their act.

A statement on the band’s website read: “It is with great regret that Pet Shop Boys have to announce the cancellation of their rescheduled Paris Olympia show on June 5th, 2017, because it has been brought to our attention that, under French law, certain integral parts of the show production, in particular the lasers, cannot be used indoors.

Lasers are a key part of Pet Shop Boys performances (Matt Crossick/PA)

“France is the only country in the world that has this law and no other shows on the Super world tour are affected. Attempts to find a suitable outdoor venue in Paris have been fruitless.

“Full refunds are available from point of purchase. Pet Shop Boys would like to offer their sincere apologies for the great inconvenience caused to their fans.”

The Super tour and Pet Shop Boys’ festival bookings will take in venues in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland over the summer.