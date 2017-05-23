Performers pay tribute to victims of Manchester Arena blast

Performers from across the globe have paid tribute to those who died in a suspected terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester Police said 19 people have died and about another 50 people were injured after an explosion on Monday night.

Musicians, actors and other entertainers used social media to offer their sympathies to those affected.

Harry Styles said: "I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved."

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Katy Perry tweeted: "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show."

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

Comedian Matt Lucas said his thoughts were with everyone affected by the "terrible attack".

Cher wrote: "My prayers go out to ppl of Manchester ... had special times there from youth and beyond."

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

KT Tunstall said she had just finished performing in London when she heard the "gut-wrenching" news, and added: "So very sorry for the families who have lost loved ones."

My heart is with you Manchester. Just come off stage in London, it's gut-wrenching. So very sorry for the families who have lost loved ones. — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) May 23, 2017

Nicki Minaj wrote: "My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this."

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Vernon Kay said: "Our thoughts are with all those families affected in Manchester ... Couldn't possibly imagine what's going on in the city I love."

Our thoughts are with all those families affected in Manchester...Couldn't possibly imagine what's going on in the city I love. — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) May 23, 2017

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson offered his prayers to those affected.

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Demi Lovato wrote: "Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives. Praying for everyone and all."

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

The band Nickelback said: "Manchester you are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Sending all love and light to those affected. Stay strong."

Manchester you are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Sending all love and light to those affected. Stay strong. #Manchester — Nickelback (@Nickelback) May 23, 2017

Singer Halsey tweeted: "Hearing mixed things but hoping deeply the blast was an accident and not intentional. Music is a safe place."

John Legend, who collaborated with Grande on the Beauty And The Beast soundtrack, described the suspected attack as "heartbreaking" when he tweeted his support to fans.

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Taylor Swift said: "My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love."

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Pink wrote: "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking."

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

