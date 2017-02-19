Perfect 30 for delighted Dayl on Dancing with the Stars

All hail Dayl, they said, and the Hometown singer was the big winner on the latest outing of Dancing with the Stars, in a week when no-one got the flick, writes Noel Baker.

Instead it was decided that points scored last night will be carried over into next week’s show, and while the absence of anyone getting the axe eliminated any element of drama from the Sunday night show, it seems to have worked wonders for some of the dancers.

Without the prospect of getting the boot, a few high scores were registered in ‘switch-up week’, with the participants exchanging their usual dance partners.

Tonight's show opened with a group dance in which everyone pitched in for a performance to Take That hit ‘Everything Changes’.

The contestants then got down to business, including a decidedly nasal Des Cahill, who admitted he’d nearly packed it in during the week due to a sinus infection.

The sportscaster is undoubtedly familiar with the concept of samba football, having watched Brazil in World Cups since God knows when, but last night it was the real thing.

So ‘tchau’ to regular dance partner Karen Byrne and ‘olá’ to Ksenia Zsikhotska for a go at ‘Quando, Quando, Quando’ by Engelbert Humperdinck.

It was just like watching Brazil, although possibly the modern-day iteration rather than the 1970 vintage.

The audience went for it, whereas the judges weren’t so sure, awarding the pair a total of 17 marks.

Still, Des got to wear a velvet jacket and got a good-natured smack on the arse from his dance partner.

Des and Ksenia weren’t the only ones frolicking in a South American style.

Aidan O’Mahony, paired with Karen Byrne, was also on samba duty to ‘Mas Que Nada’ by Sergio Mendes, and fared even worse when it came to the marks, bagging just 15 points.

Darren Bennett said he thought the scratch pairing and classic track would take us all to Rio, but instead we ended up stuck in Dublin Airport.

Less Copacabana, more Copa Clontarf.

It wasn’t all bad news on RTÉ’s budget-blowing bop fest.

Katherine Lynch and Vitali Kozmin on the Paso Doble to ‘O Fortuna’ by Carl Orff, and the blood- red lighting appeared to give way to the real stuff when it emerged that Vitali got a scratch on the torso during rehearsals.

Denise McCormack teamed up with John Nolan to perform a Viennese waltz to ‘Powerful’ by Major Lazer featuring Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley, and got a healthy 26 points for their troubles.

Later, Teresa Mannion and Ryan McShane went down the jive route to rock ’n’ roll classic ‘Tutti Frutti’ by Little Richard and the performance rated a middling 18 points.

The big winner was Dayl Cronin, with Valeria Milova, going Salsa to ‘Give Me Everything’ by Pitbull.

In Kraftwerk-style fluorescent garb the duo’s work in the rehearsal studio paid off in spades, scoring a perfect 30 points from the judges.

Aoibhín Garrihy and Kai Widdrington went for the foxtrot to ‘Big Bad Handsome Man’ by Imelda May.

It was almost perfect for the judges, who awarded 29 points, but was not quite enough on Dayl Day.