Pepsi have pulled Kendall Jenner’s protest ad after backlash

Pepsi has pulled their new ad featuring Kendall Jenner due to backlash received from the public.

In the short video Kendall, is shown taking part in a photoshoot when a parade comes past waving banners that read “Join the conversation”.

She then abandons her photoshoot by ripping off her blonde wig, swapping her dress for a more casual look and joins the crowd.

She is then shown handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer who smiles at her while the rest of the crowd laugh along.

Viewers have since taken to the various social media platforms to say that the campaign downplays the importance of real social movements against police violence.

Could you be any more blatant with the disrespect and appropriation of a movement, @pepsi? Is this a sick joke?! pic.twitter.com/8NS8ynJUdj — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017

Although Pepsi originally stood by the ad, they’ve now decided to pulled it due to the online criticism.

Their statement reads:

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position”