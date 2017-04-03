People were thrilled to see At Your Service return to our screens

The Brennan's are back. And the Sunday night fear is a little easier to deal with thanks to the duo.

Is there anything more relaxing than watching @francisbrennanb on #atyourservice on a Sunday night? — Eimear O'Mahony (@munsterpixie) April 2, 2017

It's only on 90secs but I'm sucked in completely by #AtYourService already, it's Iike a comely maiden at a crossroads giving me the glad eye — Damien O'Meara (@damien_omeara) April 2, 2017

People were delighted John had returned for the new season after not appearing last year.

#AtYourService is back! I love @francisbrennanb . And John is back too. Hurrah. — Sarah (@Tweets_by_Sarah) April 2, 2017

In the first episode of the new season, the Brennan's were tasked with helping the Killarney View House, run by mother and son Neil and Mary Guerin who wanted to modernise the place and try to improve online reviews.

Picture: RTÉ

Francis and John gave some great advice to the Killarney View, helping them develop ways to utilise the passing trade on their doorstep.

But as the Guerin's began work on the Brennan's suggestions for improvement, disaster struck.

Neil had moved abroad with a new job.

Ah poor mary...she's flat out with the bookings 😂😂😂 #AtYourService — (((hello gothy))) (@hellogothy) April 2, 2017

poor Mary, her son's buggered off, bailed out, jumped ship & left her too it! @francisbrennanb #ATYOURSERVICE @RTEOne — Garry Gaz Baylon (@chunky66) April 2, 2017

But to Mary's credit, she pushed on and got the work done - and the place looked great.

Picture: RTÉ

And thankfully Neil was able to return to help his mother maintain the new high standards.

Picture: RTÉ

And even Mary's neighbour, 94-year-old Mr Brown, made quite an impression after a chat with Francis.

He's 92 ! I need to move to Killarney. Must be the air ! #atyourservice — Price My Plans (@PricePlans) April 2, 2017

Since the Brennan's worked their magic, the Killarney View House has seen online reviews improve and they received the Fáilte Ireland Welcome Standard.

I really want to stay in this B and B. Mary is fab!! #atyourservice @francisbrennanb — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyKFM) April 2, 2017

All in all, a great return for the series.