People were thrilled to see At Your Service return to our screens

The Brennan's are back. And the Sunday night fear is a little easier to deal with thanks to the duo.

People were delighted John had returned for the new season after not appearing last year.

In the first episode of the new season, the Brennan's were tasked with helping the Killarney View House, run by mother and son Neil and Mary Guerin who wanted to modernise the place and try to improve online reviews.

Picture: RTÉ

Francis and John gave some great advice to the Killarney View, helping them develop ways to utilise the passing trade on their doorstep.

But as the Guerin's began work on the Brennan's suggestions for improvement, disaster struck.

Neil had moved abroad with a new job.

But to Mary's credit, she pushed on and got the work done - and the place looked great.

Picture: RTÉ

And thankfully Neil was able to return to help his mother maintain the new high standards.

Picture: RTÉ

And even Mary's neighbour, 94-year-old Mr Brown, made quite an impression after a chat with Francis.

Since the Brennan's worked their magic, the Killarney View House has seen online reviews improve and they received the Fáilte Ireland Welcome Standard.

All in all, a great return for the series.

By Steve Neville

