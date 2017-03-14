People were blown away by the Autism and Me documentary last night

Last night on RTÉ, documentary Autism and Me looked at the lives of young people living with autism.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary highlighted the significant social challenges faced by people with Autism.

And it certainly left a mark on the viewers.

People were impressed by 11-year-old Hughie who has Asperger's Syndrome.

Hughie has wisdom well beyond his years ! #AutismAndMe — Richard Looby (@RichardLooby) March 13, 2017

His views on the educations system in Ireland impressed.

He said, "It helps educate but it also teaches people not to have original thinking."

Well done on tonights documentary on rte loved Hughie so right re Educational system #onesizedoesnotfitall @AdamPHarris #AutismAndMe — Angela Hughes (@AngelaMulready1) March 13, 2017

😲 11 yr old Hughie Malone highlights flaws in education system-we expect everyone to 'fall into line'.Great documentary @rte #Autismandme — Joanne Bowers (@joannembowers) March 13, 2017

16-year-old Fiacre is non-verbal, but his words still left a mark.

'Try to see past the autism and see that inside we are the same as others' Fiacre #AutismAndMe @rte — Alice O'Donnell (@AliceODonnell10) March 13, 2017

Fiacre's story is amazing. Show the ability, not the disability. #AutismAndMe — Richard Looby (@RichardLooby) March 13, 2017

His life changed drastically when he started using an experimental method of communication, Rapid Prompt Method, which helped people to understand him.

Just because someone doesn't speak doesn't mean a person doesn't have anything to say - quite the opposite! #autismandme — Adam Harris (@AdamPHarris) March 13, 2017

A poem, written by Fiacre, had people gripped.

Just love Fiacre's poetry. Ireland's 5th Nobel for Literature? #autismandme — Adam Harris (@AdamPHarris) March 13, 2017

What a beautiful poem by Fiacre. #AutismAndMe — Silv- M (@ScrappySilv) March 13, 2017

Non-verbal Fiacre's writing echoed Gerard Manley Hopkins. So much beauty & potential we need to nurture rather than neglect #AutismAndMe — nick kelly (@nickgestation) March 14, 2017

Dylan Burke, Lee Burke, Fiacre Ryan, Hughie Malone, Niamh Biddulph and Adam Harris. Credit: Jenny McCarthy.

Niamh, 19, spoke about becoming independent and her dreams of going to college.

Spent a lot of #AutismAndMe saying "sounds familiar". Anxious Mum calls Niamh back for a hug & my girls laugh & say "sounds familiar" ☺️ — Paula Nolan Photo (@PaulaNolanPhoto) March 13, 2017

Adam Harris, who has autism, and is the founder of AsIAm (an Autism advocacy group) was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome at 5-years-old.

His words and his actions inspired people and how he is using his experience to help others.

A beautiful & insightful documentary on Autism. Fantastic to see Adam Harris so eloquently describe life living with Autism #AutismAndMe — Patrick Sweeney (@Patrickk_Star2) March 13, 2017

Adam is preaching the gospel of acceptance, of hope, of ambition. Together we can make it a better world for all. #AutismAndMe — david whelan (@dulchiewhelan) March 13, 2017

It's very inspiring to see how Adam is using his experience to help and educate others #AutismAndMe — Sharon Creedon (@SharonCreedon) March 13, 2017

The show also featured Dylan and Lee Burke (10) who were both diagnosed with different forms of autism.

Their mother's honest thoughts about the future resonated with viewers.

Sad to see twins mother worry about what will happen to her boys when she & her husband are gone. Very honest account #AutismAndMe — Kieran Joyce (@KieranJoyce6) March 13, 2017

The show had a huge impact when it was over.

Brilliant documentary - absolutely fascinating and properly important #AutismAndMe - well done! — David McWilliams (@davidmcw) March 13, 2017

Fantastic programme.But let's not miss the point.We are failing our children on a daily basis due to lack of real services #AutismAndMe — Sinéad Brennan (@SineadBrennan1) March 13, 2017

Moving documentary and well done to all those involved in making it hopefully people will be more understanding and accepting #AutismAndMe — Karen Davitt (@kazdavitt) March 14, 2017

That was an outstanding piece of television. A brilliant insight into a life that is "different not less" #AutismAndMe well done @RTEOne — PJ Coogan (@pjcoogan) March 13, 2017

Just absolutely sobbed my heart out.. What a brilliant documentary #AutismAndMe — Niamh Hynes (@Niamh_Hynes) March 13, 2017

Speaking after the documentary, Adam Harris said the documentary highlighted a need for more knowledge and training to ensure people with autism were included in society.

"Tonight we saw autism portrayed as a real human experience, not an abstract clinical concept. It is a condition experienced in every community in Ireland.

"What was clear from the show was that while most people with autism in Ireland now have access to mainstream settings such as schools and colleges too often there is a lack of knowledge, skills and supports available to ensure inclusion.

"If we are serious about including people with the condition we need to radically change how we support those with autism - we need supports which are informed by the needs and choices of individuals.

"We need compulsory training and appropriate supports for those working to support us and we need every member of the community to be engaged in understanding autism."

He continued: “If we choose to do this, as the next generation grows up things will look a lot brighter.

"But if we don't put in place a strong national plan now - we will see thousands of people falling out of the system, becoming socially isolated and not having a chance to make a contribution to the state. The choice is ours.”