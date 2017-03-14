People were blown away by the Autism and Me documentary last night

Last night on RTÉ, documentary Autism and Me looked at the lives of young people living with autism.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary highlighted the significant social challenges faced by people with Autism.

And it certainly left a mark on the viewers.

People were impressed by 11-year-old Hughie who has Asperger's Syndrome.

His views on the educations system in Ireland impressed.

He said, "It helps educate but it also teaches people not to have original thinking."

16-year-old Fiacre is non-verbal, but his words still left a mark.

His life changed drastically when he started using an experimental method of communication, Rapid Prompt Method, which helped people to understand him.

A poem, written by Fiacre, had people gripped.

Dylan Burke, Lee Burke, Fiacre Ryan, Hughie Malone, Niamh Biddulph and Adam Harris. Credit: Jenny McCarthy.

Niamh, 19, spoke about becoming independent and her dreams of going to college.

Adam Harris, who has autism, and is the founder of AsIAm (an Autism advocacy group) was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome at 5-years-old.

His words and his actions inspired people and how he is using his experience to help others.

The show also featured Dylan and Lee Burke (10) who were both diagnosed with different forms of autism.

Their mother's honest thoughts about the future resonated with viewers.

The show had a huge impact when it was over.

Speaking after the documentary, Adam Harris said the documentary highlighted a need for more knowledge and training to ensure people with autism were included in society.

"Tonight we saw autism portrayed as a real human experience, not an abstract clinical concept. It is a condition experienced in every community in Ireland.

"What was clear from the show was that while most people with autism in Ireland now have access to mainstream settings such as schools and colleges too often there is a lack of knowledge, skills and supports available to ensure inclusion.

"If we are serious about including people with the condition we need to radically change how we support those with autism - we need supports which are informed by the needs and choices of individuals.

"We need compulsory training and appropriate supports for those working to support us and we need every member of the community to be engaged in understanding autism."

He continued: “If we choose to do this, as the next generation grows up things will look a lot brighter.

"But if we don't put in place a strong national plan now - we will see thousands of people falling out of the system, becoming socially isolated and not having a chance to make a contribution to the state. The choice is ours.”
By Steve Neville

