People were a bit bemused with this guest on last night's Late Late Show

Best selling author Lorna Byrne joined Ryan Tubridy on the couch of last night’s Late Late Show and let’s just say people weren't sure.

Byrne is best known for her 2008 bestselling memoir, Angels in My Hair, a book she wrote about the fact that she sees angels and spirits physically on a daily basis.

Lorna has been seeing angels since she was a baby and says that she sees them with as much clarity as the rest of us see people.

Since then, her books A Message of Hope from the Angels (2012) and Love from Heaven (2014), both debuted at number one on the UK Sunday Times Book Chart.

Here’s what people had to say:

The angel on my shoulder just told me I should've gone to Coppers #LateLateShow — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) March 31, 2017

My angel is currently telling me to change the channel NOW #LateLateShow — Graham (@grahamoneill) March 31, 2017

Ryan's guardian angel works in the RTE payroll department #LateLateShow — Jamie Hogan (@FCTwenteBenson) March 31, 2017

Had this exact conversation with a guy at the Electric Picnic in 2012. #LateLateShow — Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) March 31, 2017

https://twitter.com/niallboylan4fm/status/847947954463932416

What do the angels say about doubling the licence fee? #LateLateShow — Dan (@cilldara_dan) March 31, 2017

The angels one and Ian O'Doherty on the #LateLateShow judging by timeline. The RTE canteen has finally run out of people. — Paul M❤️l❤️ney (@oceanclub) March 31, 2017

Forget the bus drivers we need to fight for and find work for the unemployed angels! #LateLateShow — Dermot Mulhall (@dermotmulhall) March 31, 2017

So Charlie's Angels are working ones... I'm lost... #LateLateShow — Col &TheVinylheads ☘ (@TheVinylheads) March 31, 2017

Up next. Someone who believes in Angels.

(FYI. Don't expect it to be Robbie Williams)#LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/SXsjlnP3CL — Myth Addict (@CormacCor) March 31, 2017

