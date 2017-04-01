People were a bit bemused with this guest on last night's Late Late Show

Best selling author Lorna Byrne joined Ryan Tubridy on the couch of last night’s Late Late Show and let’s just say people weren't sure.

Byrne is best known for her 2008 bestselling memoir, Angels in My Hair, a book she wrote about the fact that she sees angels and spirits physically on a daily basis.

Lorna has been seeing angels since she was a baby and says that she sees them with as much clarity as the rest of us see people.

Since then, her books A Message of Hope from the Angels (2012) and Love from Heaven (2014), both debuted at number one on the UK Sunday Times Book Chart.

Lorna's new book, Angels at my Fingertips is now available from bookstores nationwide.
