People just can't decide if they love or hate Apple Tree Yard after watching the second episode

The BBC’s spicy new drama Apple Tree Yard returned for its second episode of four, and the viewing public took to Twitter to express their frustration.

The first episode had a sex scene just seven minutes in, and a twist ending that had shocked and horrified.

Anyway, not one to watch with the family.

But we all needed a little break from the day’s news, so onto episode two.

Following a brutal sex attack last week, Yvonne is set on a downward spiral and mysterious Mr X becomes even more important.

As things got worse, viewers expressed their love/hate relationship with the show. Uncomfortable as it was, they just couldn’t look away.

Emily Watson really shone as Yvonne during the dinner party scene.

And then there were the people who were still hoping Apple Tree Yard was a code name for Sherlock. Even an episode in.

It’s not going to happen, people.
