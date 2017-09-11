People have a lot to say about Lucy Kennedy living with Katie Hopkins

Lucy Kennedy is facing backlash online for featuring controversial figure Katie Hopkins on her upcoming series of Living with Lucy.

The six-part series shows Kennedy travelling to celebrities houses and literally live in their spare room, eat their breakfast and follow them around during their daily routine - all with a camera crew in tow.

On Saturday Lucy tweeted this photo of herself with Katie captioned, "Guess who I'm living with? #livingwithlucy @KTHopkins".

Let's just say people were not happy.

Most people criticizing TV3’s decision to give Hopkins, who is known for her controversial and outrageous views, the air time.

The upcoming series will also feature celebrities such as Danniella Westbrook, Michael Healy-Rae and Pat Kenny.
By Anna O'Donoghue

