People couldn't stop complaining about the husky voices in the first episode of SS-GB

The first of a five-part series imagining London if the Nazis had won the Battle Of Britain began and expectations were high.

American actress Kate Bosworth stars in the big-budget historical drama, based on the novel by Len Deighton and adapted for the screen by the Bafta-winning writers behind Spectre and Skyfall, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

I will be so happy if you all check out #SSGB TONIGHT! This is the first episode of 5 within the miniseries- we premiere on @bbcone at 9 pm ... I am so proud to be a part of this one - thank you for watching! xx A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:36am PST

Set in 1941, the much-anticipated show’s trailer was polished, and CGI was used to cover London’s landmarks in swastikas.

In fact, the whole thing looked pretty scary.

Some people had reservations though. The show does have a pretty similar set-up to Amazon’s alternative history thriller, Man In The High Castle.

Is SS-GB just going to be Man in the High Castle but with queuing and umbrellas? — Chris Taylor (@the_itch1980) February 19, 2017

It certainly started with a bang. Literally.

The Nazis had well and truly set up home in the UK, and we heard that even the World Service (gasp!) has been taken over to broadcast official messages from the Germans.

The resistance was still active though, and we were quickly introduced to them as one of their members shot a Nazi in the opening scene.

"SS-GB contains some violent scenes from the start" Well, yes.#BBC — Duke of Dystopia (@KWCook57) February 19, 2017

Buckingham Palace was half-collapsed, covered in swastikas, and it got people feeling a bit political.

#SSGB offers some interesting ideas on how to welcome Trump to Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/hQlTItKWqf — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 19, 2017

After the initial shock of our main man Archer’s lady friend using a Nazi flag as some kind of post-coital cover-up, the detective and his sergeant had a good mystery on their hands, involving a dead body with bizarre injuries.

Once the proper dialogue had got under way though, people started noticing how gruff everybody sounded.

Did the Gestapo outlaw Strepsils? #SSGB — Bodily Head (@bodily_head) February 19, 2017

Was it all that stress-induced smoking? The Nazis had just invaded, after all, and there was no vaping back then.

Maybe it was the pollution from all those Nazi war planes casually landing on the Mall.

10 mins into SS-GB and had to resort to subtitles #stopmumbling — Sue (@knitmare) February 19, 2017

Or was there a shortage of cough medicine on the black market?

So far in SS-GB I've found it easier to understand the Germans than anyone mumbling in English — Allan Smith (@AllanSmith80) February 19, 2017

And since we’re talking about Nazi occupation, there were ‘Allo ‘Allo references crying out to be made.

"Listen very carefully I shall mumble this only once!" #SSGB — WIN!! IPHONE 7 PLUS! (@giveawayzulx) February 19, 2017

People just really wanted to hear what the actors were saying without having to whack the volume up.

To the actors on SS-GB. VEE HAVE VAYS OF MAKING YOU TALK, CLEARLY! — Tim Jones (@surfwagen) February 19, 2017

Maybe whispering, much like the detective’s flag-wearing secretary Sylvia, was part of the resistance movement.

Are they having to whisper in case the Germans hear them? #ssgb — Ian (@amgrumpy) February 19, 2017

Despite basically working for the Gestapo, our torn protagonist reminded some viewers of the lovable Bruce Wayne. Or at least Christian Bale’s famously croaky portrayal.

Why is this guy in SS-GB doing a Batman voice? — Andrew Mullins (@andrewjmmullins) February 19, 2017

Our husky-voiced hero followed clues that led him to a potential experiment outpost in the countryside.

But worse, the resistance was getting closer to the only family he had left, leaving viewers on a huge, slightly muffled cliffhanger.

You’ll have to tune in next week, and turn on your subtitles, to find out what happens next.