People aren't impressed that Ireland won't be in the Eurovision final

It wasn't to be for Brendan Murray last night.

Ireland's Eurovision hopeful failed to qualify for the grand final on Saturday after his performance Thursday night.

The singer tweeted his thanks for all the support, saying the experience was 'incredible'.

Thank you so much to everyone for all their love and support!

This has been incredible @Eurovision https://t.co/6jXJEniuN5 pic.twitter.com/7tvUL0lWqO — Brendanmurray (@brendan_m96) May 11, 2017

And it would seem some people are still not very happy that the final will be without Ireland.

Morning starts not with coffee. It starts with crying because you realise that Ireland didn't qualify yesterday #Eurovision — happyland🇸🇪🇩🇰 (@KatyshkaKatysk) May 12, 2017

I'm still angry because last night:

-Estonia, Malta, Serbia, Ireland, F.Y.R.O.M. didn't qualify!

-Croatia and Norway qualified!

WHY EUROPE?😠 — 👠🎀 (@EurovisionLife8) May 12, 2017

Seemed a bit boastful in the news report that Ireland hadn't qualified for Eurovision 'four years running' on BBC 6 Music News, there. — foreign foreigner (@Scaraboo) May 12, 2017

I actually thought Ireland would make it 😭 Because this staging was perfect! #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/nlnnlPP4eL — Eurofan 🇧🇪🇮🇱🇸🇪 (@MusicIsMyHappy1) May 12, 2017

People played the Brexit card.

And some wondered what the of reaction past winners would have been.

Jesus Christ - another year of shame for Ireland - did Johnny Logan & Linda Martin die in the GPO for this?! #EUROVISION — Josef O'Shea (@josefoshea) May 11, 2017

What's another year, eh?

The good news for Brendan is that social media gave him a very favourable celeb look-a-like.

Coming away from watching the Irish #Eurovision performance with just one thought - @brendan_m96 and @JustinTrudeau look alike eh? 😳 pic.twitter.com/MPCIqgZrNv — Anthony Martin (@amtweetable) May 11, 2017

And naturally, there were plenty Father Ted references.

Ireland to the rest of Europe #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/HAfL6q9p7O — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) May 11, 2017

Wow the tribute to Father Ted & Father Dick Byrne is beautiful 😂 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/38eshR52Lg — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) May 11, 2017

Tiny-faced Irish entry Brendan reminds me of Father Ted's Eoin McLove. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Y0mPr9I80K — The Calculator (@adamcreen) May 11, 2017

Should we just send My Lovely Horse next year?

