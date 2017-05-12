People aren't impressed that Ireland won't be in the Eurovision final

It wasn't to be for Brendan Murray last night.

Ireland's Eurovision hopeful failed to qualify for the grand final on Saturday after his performance Thursday night.

The singer tweeted his thanks for all the support, saying the experience was 'incredible'.

And it would seem some people are still not very happy that the final will be without Ireland.

People played the Brexit card.

And some wondered what the of reaction past winners would have been.

What's another year, eh?

The good news for Brendan is that social media gave him a very favourable celeb look-a-like.

And naturally, there were plenty Father Ted references.

Should we just send My Lovely Horse next year?

KEYWORDS: Eurovision, social media, Ireland, showbiz, entertainment

 

By Steve Neville

