People aren't impressed that Ireland won't be in the Eurovision final
It wasn't to be for Brendan Murray last night.
Ireland's Eurovision hopeful failed to qualify for the grand final on Saturday after his performance Thursday night.
The singer tweeted his thanks for all the support, saying the experience was 'incredible'.
Thank you so much to everyone for all their love and support!— Brendanmurray (@brendan_m96) May 11, 2017
This has been incredible @Eurovision https://t.co/6jXJEniuN5 pic.twitter.com/7tvUL0lWqO
And it would seem some people are still not very happy that the final will be without Ireland.
Morning starts not with coffee. It starts with crying because you realise that Ireland didn't qualify yesterday #Eurovision— happyland🇸🇪🇩🇰 (@KatyshkaKatysk) May 12, 2017
I'm still angry because last night:— 👠🎀 (@EurovisionLife8) May 12, 2017
-Estonia, Malta, Serbia, Ireland, F.Y.R.O.M. didn't qualify!
-Croatia and Norway qualified!
WHY EUROPE?😠
Seemed a bit boastful in the news report that Ireland hadn't qualified for Eurovision 'four years running' on BBC 6 Music News, there.— foreign foreigner (@Scaraboo) May 12, 2017
I actually thought Ireland would make it 😭 Because this staging was perfect! #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/nlnnlPP4eL— Eurofan 🇧🇪🇮🇱🇸🇪 (@MusicIsMyHappy1) May 12, 2017
People played the Brexit card.
@Europe we didn't leave EU. Why won't you let us play @Eurovision ?? #Ireland #eurovision17 💔— Ciara Dunleavy (@CiaraDunleavy) May 12, 2017
And some wondered what the of reaction past winners would have been.
No #Ireland in this year's #EUROVISION ?— Anisa Subedar (@TheAnisaSubedar) May 12, 2017
Again?
This never happened on Johnny Logan's watch...https://t.co/hANZrxAjfw
Jesus Christ - another year of shame for Ireland - did Johnny Logan & Linda Martin die in the GPO for this?! #EUROVISION— Josef O'Shea (@josefoshea) May 11, 2017
What's another year, eh?
The good news for Brendan is that social media gave him a very favourable celeb look-a-like.
Coming away from watching the Irish #Eurovision performance with just one thought - @brendan_m96 and @JustinTrudeau look alike eh? 😳 pic.twitter.com/MPCIqgZrNv— Anthony Martin (@amtweetable) May 11, 2017
Why is #IRL Justin Trudeau? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ChlrEaGCwR— Raf (@rafayagha) May 11, 2017
And naturally, there were plenty Father Ted references.
Ireland to the rest of Europe #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/HAfL6q9p7O— Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) May 11, 2017
Never liked #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/DX0DuFgMXT— Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) May 11, 2017
Wow the tribute to Father Ted & Father Dick Byrne is beautiful 😂 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/38eshR52Lg— @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) May 11, 2017
Tiny-faced Irish entry Brendan reminds me of Father Ted's Eoin McLove. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Y0mPr9I80K— The Calculator (@adamcreen) May 11, 2017
Should we just send My Lovely Horse next year?
