People aren’t happy about Kendall Jenner wearing a ‘fur coat’ on the runway

Back to Showbiz Home

Gucci and Michael Kors are just two of the many big fashion brands that now refuse to sell fur. While the industry is moving forwards, there are still companies that continue to champion fur: like DSquared2, who Kendall Jenner recently modelled for.

Kendall walked in the DSquared2 fashion show on Sunday in a satin print dress and a giant coat that looks like it’s made of real fur (although this is yet to be confirmed by the brand). It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the coat was made out of real fur, as DSquared2 regularly use the likes of fox and rabbit in their clothes.

The brand isn’t a solitary figure in the world of high fashion. The likes of Fendi, Dior, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton all continue to use fur in their products, even as the pressure against such practices mounts.

 

this coat! backstage @dsquared2

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall wrote, “this coat!” along with backstage pictures of her wearing the fur creation, which has really ruffled some feathers.

Some people on Twitter are particularly aware of how awkward Kendall’s choice is in light of her half-sister Khloe posing in a, “Fur? I’d rather go naked” advertisement for PETA in 2008 (who Khloe has since cut ties with, since she found out the organisation were linked to the person who threw a flour bomb at her sister, Kim).

While Kendall is the focus for the majority of the criticism in this case, there are those who argue it should be directed towards the designers who made the coat.

However, many admit that, as Kendall is such a huge influencer, her choice to wear the coat is a big deal. She is, after all, the highest paid model in the world, so people sit up and take notice when she chooses to wear certain designers.

The issue of fur is a perpetually divisive one, with some people on Twitter coming out in support of DSquared2 and Kendall.

DSquared2’s show was inspired by cowboys and nomads, and also featured leather trousers on the runway.
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Fashion & Beauty, Fashion, Kendall Jenner fur, Jan 16, UK, Celebrity, DSquared2, Fashion, Fashion and Beauty, Fur, Kendall Jenner, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz