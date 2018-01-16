People aren’t happy about Kendall Jenner wearing a ‘fur coat’ on the runway

Gucci and Michael Kors are just two of the many big fashion brands that now refuse to sell fur. While the industry is moving forwards, there are still companies that continue to champion fur: like DSquared2, who Kendall Jenner recently modelled for.

Kendall walked in the DSquared2 fashion show on Sunday in a satin print dress and a giant coat that looks like it’s made of real fur (although this is yet to be confirmed by the brand). It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the coat was made out of real fur, as DSquared2 regularly use the likes of fox and rabbit in their clothes.

The brand isn’t a solitary figure in the world of high fashion. The likes of Fendi, Dior, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton all continue to use fur in their products, even as the pressure against such practices mounts.

this coat! backstage @dsquared2 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 15, 2018 at 12:04pm PST

Kendall wrote, “this coat!” along with backstage pictures of her wearing the fur creation, which has really ruffled some feathers.

I’ve never seen anything as VILE as the fur coat @KendallJenner is wearing in that photo 😷 Isn’t it about time this influential family took a stand against fur!??? Come on @KrisJenner @KimKardashian @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @KylieJenner ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/B9ubHAeH6m — Sarah Kirby (@sarahkirbyblog) January 14, 2018

Very gross. It’s 2018 and people are still letting innocent animals be tortured. — ThankYouX (@ThankYouX) January 16, 2018

why do you use real fur? that’s messed up man! not cool! #boycotdsquared2 — erica (@jennerxhadid) January 14, 2018

Some people on Twitter are particularly aware of how awkward Kendall’s choice is in light of her half-sister Khloe posing in a, “Fur? I’d rather go naked” advertisement for PETA in 2008 (who Khloe has since cut ties with, since she found out the organisation were linked to the person who threw a flour bomb at her sister, Kim).

While Kendall is the focus for the majority of the criticism in this case, there are those who argue it should be directed towards the designers who made the coat.

it’s funny how everybody is attacking kendall for the fur coat but nobody’s actually attacking the people who made the fur coat aka @Dsquared2 — erica (@jennerxhadid) January 14, 2018

Why don’t they send their 82892828 questions about animal fur to the designer? It’s not like Kendall is a seamstress backstage at the shows! Ffs https://t.co/09xzLjknF7 — Mis (@HarrysSongBird) January 15, 2018

However, many admit that, as Kendall is such a huge influencer, her choice to wear the coat is a big deal. She is, after all, the highest paid model in the world, so people sit up and take notice when she chooses to wear certain designers.

to everyone saying its the designers fault, yes obviously they’re the ones making the fur coats but the fact that kendall chose to wear it and promote it is the issue here — tash 🦋 (@tashbourrilhon) January 16, 2018

Nice to see you using your public platform to promote compassionate, progressive values dear — Aunt Olive #FBPE (@HelpfulOlive) January 16, 2018

The issue of fur is a perpetually divisive one, with some people on Twitter coming out in support of DSquared2 and Kendall.

I think @KendallJenner looked amazing in the fur coat at Dsquared2 and I applaud her having the guts to wear it. There’s nothing wrong with fur coats and it’s time people got over their faux hysteria about something they know little about. — MrEE Man (@MrEE_Man) January 15, 2018

DSquared2’s show was inspired by cowboys and nomads, and also featured leather trousers on the runway.