People are struggling to see how this Beyonce wax figure looks anything like her

Madame Tussauds’ wax figure of Beyonce has fans baffled on many levels.

The star’s wax replica was originally unveiled in 2014 but recently returned to the New York museum following a stint in Orlando, Florida.

Clad in a sequinned indigo jumpsuit and pointy thigh-highs, the waxwork’s return started making the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

But it’s gaining popularity for all the wrong reasons – the waxwork resembles Rita Ora or Britney Spears more than it does Queen Bey.

@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

When Madame Tussauds NY alerted the world that the Queen had returned, Twitter users couldn’t quite believe their eyes, and some expressed their disapproval at replica Bey’s skintone, which appears several shades lighter than that of actual Bey.

Who the hell is that supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/rGod1mPooe — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) July 19, 2017

Is this Lindsay Lohan? — VzA (@ValerieComplex) July 19, 2017

This is absolutely not Beyoncé. Did someone make this who doesn't know what Bey looks like? This is closer to Taylor Swift than the Queen — Emily Rose (@EmilLemonade) July 19, 2017

This is about the long game. One hundred years from now when the young people don't know her, she'll be remembered as a white woman. pic.twitter.com/VFlOJT8uAO — Esmeralda (@thepineapplepen) July 19, 2017

A spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds told the Press Association that while sculptors take care to accurately depict stars, they have no control over lighting and flash photography which may distort the replica’s appearance.

“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” she said.

“Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

This is not the first time the Lemonade hit-maker’s likeness has been inadvertently altered.

The Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Ontario, Canada, did an interesting job of sculpting a model that couldn’t bear any less of a resemblance to the legend herself.

Yall... I went to a wax museum in Canada and they thought this was Beyoncé. I'm hurt pic.twitter.com/eaSND49XtK — chippy (@Winklahh) January 3, 2017

And here are some other attempts spotted by Twitter users.

I think this one is good! pic.twitter.com/HT44COAhZ3 — Cedes Dior (@DiorCedes) July 19, 2017