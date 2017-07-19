People are struggling to see how this Beyonce wax figure looks anything like her

Madame Tussauds’ wax figure of Beyonce has fans baffled on many levels.

The star’s wax replica was originally unveiled in 2014 but recently returned to the New York museum following a stint in Orlando, Florida.

Clad in a sequinned indigo jumpsuit and pointy thigh-highs, the waxwork’s return started making the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

But it’s gaining popularity for all the wrong reasons – the waxwork resembles Rita Ora or Britney Spears more than it does Queen Bey.

When Madame Tussauds NY alerted the world that the Queen had returned, Twitter users couldn’t quite believe their eyes, and some expressed their disapproval at replica Bey’s skintone, which appears several shades lighter than that of actual Bey.

A spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds told the Press Association that while sculptors take care to accurately depict stars, they have no control over lighting and flash photography which may distort the replica’s appearance.

“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” she said.

“Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

This is not the first time the Lemonade hit-maker’s likeness has been inadvertently altered.

The Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Ontario, Canada, did an interesting job of sculpting a model that couldn’t bear any less of a resemblance to the legend herself.

And here are some other attempts spotted by Twitter users.
