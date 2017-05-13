People are still not OK with the lack of diversity at this year’s Eurovision

The 62nd Eurovision grand finale is currently taking place in Kyiv, Ukraine and despite wedding dresses and dancing gorillas, people on social media are still talking about the flaw with the show’s official theme - “celebrate diversity”.

As with the first semi-final, people are pointing the obvious lack of it by choosing three young white men as the presenters.

The slot is usually filled by one man and one woman, although Austria made a stand in 2015 when they chose three women to present the competition including 2014 winner Conchita Wurst.
By Anna O'Donoghue

