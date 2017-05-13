People are still not OK with the lack of diversity at this year’s Eurovision
The 62nd Eurovision grand finale is currently taking place in Kyiv, Ukraine and despite wedding dresses and dancing gorillas, people on social media are still talking about the flaw with the show’s official theme - “celebrate diversity”.
As with the first semi-final, people are pointing the obvious lack of it by choosing three young white men as the presenters.
The strapline for #Eurovison2017 is Celebrate Diversity. These are the presenters 😂 pic.twitter.com/CzYJW5GMNr— Clare Reddington (@clarered) May 13, 2017
Sorry, I still can't get over the lack of diversity at #Eurovison2017. If you're going to #CelebrateDiversity, GIVE US DIVERSITY!!!— Andrew Hall (@PewterWolf13) May 13, 2017
I thought they were celebrating diversity... why 3 white males #Eurovison2017— christian/e (@c23e___) May 13, 2017
Looking for a presenter who isn't white or male at this year's Eurovision when the theme is diversity... #Eurovison2017 pic.twitter.com/Liw2TYKdjW— Katrina (@MiniMycroft) May 13, 2017
Nothing says diversity like 3 white dudes #Eurovison2017 #BBC #opening— Hazel Thomas (@HazelThomasProd) May 13, 2017
"We are celebrating diversity tonight, let's see who we have to host... oh.. it's three white men!" #Eurovison2017— Holly (@holly_may08) May 13, 2017
Ukraine: Let's make the theme 'Celebrate Diversity'— Aoife Daly (@aoifedaly16) May 13, 2017
Amazing idea..
Also Ukraine:Gets three tall white men to present
Excellent #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/AW1I3NqTJg
Celebrating diversity with 3 white men and 3 white women 😂😂 #Eurovison2017— charl (@devlinobsessed) May 13, 2017
My reaction to how #Ukraine is handling the #diversity theme #Eurovision #Eurovison2017 pic.twitter.com/ywWjaK9wZU— Kath Walton (@kathrwalton) May 13, 2017
The slot is usually filled by one man and one woman, although Austria made a stand in 2015 when they chose three women to present the competition including 2014 winner Conchita Wurst.
