People are seriously done with Fair City’s Katy storyline

Fans of Fair City are seriously furious with the show’s bosses as they fail to put to end to Katy O’Brien’s kidnap story.

In what’s been one of the longest running storylines on the show, the Carrigstown native has been held captive in a box, by Ciaran since last May.

As in a whole year ago.

Things had finally started to progress when her brother Emmett agreed to trade his life in for hers.

And as the soap aired a double episode last night on RTÉ, fans were convinced that it would be the night they've all been waiting for.

Yes, you guessed it - she’s still in the being held captive and people are far from happy.

Raise your hand if you are done with the Katy storyline #FairCity pic.twitter.com/GmqnYO8nQM — Rebecca O'Keeffe (@RebeccaOkeeffe5) May 14, 2017

If Katie is not free after #FairCity tonight pic.twitter.com/9t15mmwdce — Jim O Brien (@techbuzzireland) May 14, 2017

Who's with me march to #RTE tomorrow this is a load a balls #FairCity 😡😡😡😡 — ♡ natasha ♡ (@berginnatasha) May 14, 2017

If Katy doesn't get out tonite I swear. Feels like the young one has been missing years now, madeleine mccann hasn't a patch #FairCity — Aoife Dooley (@Aoife_Dooley) May 14, 2017

At this stage I'm goin to go to Carricks Town myself & take Katy out of that fecking box, and Emmit now too!! #FairCity — Caroline Haran (@harancaroline) May 14, 2017

How long has this Katie story been going on for? #FairCity pic.twitter.com/3wLZMMBTtR — Barry O'Rourke (@orourke28) May 14, 2017

Fun #faircity fact : the Katy storyline has been going for a year, that's half the life of a hamster.

They're also kept in small boxes. — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) May 14, 2017

#FairCity who else is shouting at their TV at this stage 😂 — Maria M (@tweertweet) May 14, 2017

Who's up for raiding @Rte tonight if Katy doesn't get out of her box ? 😂😂😑😑 #FairCity — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) May 14, 2017

News for Katy when it's over..

✅Trump is now president ✅Brangelina are divorced

✅ We lost George Michael

✅ Carrigstown is moving #faircity — Maureen Catterson (@MoCatterson) May 14, 2017

A picture of me waiting for this Katy storyline to wrap up #FairCity pic.twitter.com/UD0j6keoDm — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) May 14, 2017

I can't believe I've given even more of my time to this absolute crap!! @RTEOne enough is enough #FairCity #katy — TheBeautifulTruth.ie (@thebeauttruth) May 14, 2017

One fan has even set up a petition to put an end to the madness.

And this Mayo bus company has organised a free bus for fans to travel to Dublin and free Katy themselves.