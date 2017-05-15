People are seriously done with Fair City’s Katy storyline

Fans of Fair City are seriously furious with the show’s bosses as they fail to put to end to Katy O’Brien’s kidnap story.

In what’s been one of the longest running storylines on the show, the Carrigstown native has been held captive in a box, by Ciaran since last May.

As in a whole year ago.

Things had finally started to progress when her brother Emmett agreed to trade his life in for hers.

And as the soap aired a double episode last night on RTÉ, fans were convinced that it would be the night they've all been waiting for.

Yes, you guessed it - she’s still in the being held captive and people are far from happy.

One fan has even set up a petition to put an end to the madness.

And this Mayo bus company has organised a free bus for fans to travel to Dublin and free Katy themselves.

By Anna O'Donoghue

