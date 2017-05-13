People are not happy about Paul Costelloe’s appearance on last night’s Late Late Show

Irish designer Paul Costelloe joined Ryan Tubridy on the couch of the Late Late Show last night and in doing so me managed to anger a lot of people with comments he made female figures.

The 71-year-old chatted to Tubs about his career to date and during the conversation he somehow brought up the fact that he doesn’t like Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster or Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla.

He first said that Penny was “a bit gawky” and believes that she’s “trying too hard to be the second or third wife” while Camilla is simply “small”.

When asked what he thought of female fashion designers he referred to Victoria Beckham as a “good little girl”.

Designer Paul Costelloe has some thoughts on celebrity designers and Victoria Beckham in particular #latelate @PaulCostelloeUK pic.twitter.com/kkuCGgDmen — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) May 12, 2017

Viewers on social media slammed the 71-year-old for the comments, calling him egotistical and sexist.

I wouldn't let @PaulCostelloe design my toilet paper #latelate



I use a bidet 🙌 💛🚿 — Jim Corr (@therealjimcorr) May 12, 2017

@PaulCostelloe absolute disgrace how he speaks about women... pro women my arse #latelate — Grace (@gracelavin31) May 12, 2017

It's fair to say Paul Costelloe fired more than a few remarks about women & Gay men, bit tipsy I'd say..#latelate #LateLateShow 🙈🙈 — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) May 12, 2017

Paul Costello is an ignorant arsehole!! #LateLate — John Kelly (@BallygallJohn) May 13, 2017

#latelateshow Paul Costello is one almighty bigoted prick — ddon1916🇮🇪 (@ddon1916) May 12, 2017

Having listened back to Paul Costello interview on #latelate I don't think I would even buy his candles pic.twitter.com/sXtOzTbiId — Jane Leonard (@Jane_Leonard) May 12, 2017