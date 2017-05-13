People are not happy about Paul Costelloe’s appearance on last night’s Late Late Show

Irish designer Paul Costelloe joined Ryan Tubridy on the couch of the Late Late Show last night and in doing so me managed to anger a lot of people with comments he made female figures.

The 71-year-old chatted to Tubs about his career to date and during the conversation he somehow brought up the fact that he doesn’t like Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster or Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla.

He first said that Penny was “a bit gawky” and believes that she’s “trying too hard to be the second or third wife” while Camilla is simply “small”.

When asked what he thought of female fashion designers he referred to Victoria Beckham as a “good little girl”.

Viewers on social media slammed the 71-year-old for the comments, calling him egotistical and sexist.

By Anna O'Donoghue

