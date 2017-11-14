People are loving this entirely unnecessary Chance the Rapper caption

Chance the Rapper found himself the subject of an entirely superfluous caption when he appeared on the big screen during a basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy Award-winning hip hop star was watching the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers last night when he was picked out of the crowd by a camera and shown to the fans in the arena.

i like that it says rapper underneath chance the rapper pic.twitter.com/1rL0GkVgxr — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 14, 2017

The accompanying caption showed Chance the Rapper’s name, along with a graphic saying who he was, simply reading “rapper”.

Fans loved the the entirely unnecessary nature of the description.

What line of work you in, Chance? — Dan Shannon (@Superdan79) November 14, 2017

Chance the Rapper

Accountant — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) November 14, 2017

CHANCE THE RAPPER



ARTISANAL CANDLE MAKER — It’s Ya Boy, FacePaulm Revere🌹 (@yaboyfacepaulm) November 14, 2017

BOB THE BUILDER

[builder]https://t.co/hFNXPScBaq — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) November 14, 2017

Some felt the caption didn’t do him justice.

And others remembered similarly unnecessary descriptions from the past.

I mean it could be worse pic.twitter.com/0MyJb5koN9 — Duggan Parks (@dparks_7) November 14, 2017

The game ended in a 104-101 victory to the Cavaliers.