People are loving this entirely unnecessary Chance the Rapper caption
14/11/2017 - 12:48:18Back to Showbiz Home
Chance the Rapper found himself the subject of an entirely superfluous caption when he appeared on the big screen during a basketball game at Madison Square Garden.
The Grammy Award-winning hip hop star was watching the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers last night when he was picked out of the crowd by a camera and shown to the fans in the arena.
i like that it says rapper underneath chance the rapper pic.twitter.com/1rL0GkVgxr— James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 14, 2017
The accompanying caption showed Chance the Rapper’s name, along with a graphic saying who he was, simply reading “rapper”.
Fans loved the the entirely unnecessary nature of the description.
What line of work you in, Chance?— Dan Shannon (@Superdan79) November 14, 2017
'Chance The Rapper"— Andy Park (@andy_park) November 14, 2017
Plumber https://t.co/FOIiHjBu7e
Chance the Rapper— InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) November 14, 2017
Accountant
CHANCE THE RAPPER— It’s Ya Boy, FacePaulm Revere🌹 (@yaboyfacepaulm) November 14, 2017
ARTISANAL CANDLE MAKER
BOB THE BUILDER— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) November 14, 2017
[builder]https://t.co/hFNXPScBaq
Some felt the caption didn’t do him justice.
Honestly, it should say rapper/actor/activist @chancetherapper https://t.co/CyKDbZQNqQ— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 14, 2017
And others remembered similarly unnecessary descriptions from the past.
I mean it could be worse pic.twitter.com/0MyJb5koN9— Duggan Parks (@dparks_7) November 14, 2017
The game ended in a 104-101 victory to the Cavaliers.
Join the conversation - comment here