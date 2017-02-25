People are already convinced Scarlett Moffatt is a great addition to Saturday Night Takeaway

It’s the return of Saturday Night Takeaway and now there’s a new Geordie alongside Ant and Dec – ex-Goggleboxer and queen of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt.

She’s a newbie to live TV presenting and was certainly thrown in at the deep end. After being flown in a helicopter to a random street, she had to run around and try and find people waving at their windows, as instructed by Ant and Dec in the studio.

But of course, no-one was waving at any windows on the street she was on because that’s the kind of thing that happens to people on live TV.

Missed the first part of #SNT because I was stood in the brightest house on my street waving out the front window @antanddec — Roisin Charnley (@RoisinColgan) February 25, 2017

But fans thought she still handled it like a pro by coming up with her own rules – just knock on a house and hope for the best.

Scarlett Moffat actually funny on #SaturdayNightTakeaway but the new wave and knock on the door thing is awkward lol — Rob Gilbert-Warsop (@robpw2) February 25, 2017

What if you were in your pjs when Scarlett knocked on the door? 😂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Caroline Sheriff (@CaroSheriff) February 25, 2017

When someone answered, she yelled at them to get their shoes on, which made people laugh even more.

Scarlett Moffatt on takeaway has me howling 😂😂 #SNT #antanddec — Emma (@emma_kate1995) February 25, 2017

Was crying at Scarlett knocking at some random's house 🤣#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Jo (@JoPerkins85) February 25, 2017

Scarlett's an absolute warrior 😂#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Lowri Ford (@FordLowri_) February 25, 2017

Scarlett is class on this! 😂 #Saturdaynighttakeaway — Charlotte (@CharlotteFxo) February 25, 2017

It was a bit, well, chaotic – but that’s the beauty of this show, surely?

#SaturdayNightTakeaway Well done Scarlett. You went live. You were FAB!!!! Like a true pro!!😊😊😊 — JulietGrace (@julietgrace5) February 25, 2017

#SaturdayNightTakeaway Scarlett a natural. Very difficult to be live fill the time and be funny. — sean miller (@seanseanmiller) February 25, 2017

She’s got people feeling inspired that this time next year, they too could be on the show.

Hope my life has a turnaround like Scarlett's has. This time last year she was watching #SaturdayNightTakeaway and this year she's on it 🚁 — Georgina (@imsmallsowhat) February 25, 2017

"So you want us to sit on this couch eating takeaway watching the show? It's just like my old job" 😂 @ScarlettMoffatt #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Liam Butler (@liam_butler5) February 25, 2017

Let’s hope this show gets the Gogglebox treatment.