People are already convinced Scarlett Moffatt is a great addition to Saturday Night Takeaway

Back to Showbiz Home

It’s the return of Saturday Night Takeaway and now there’s a new Geordie alongside Ant and Dec – ex-Goggleboxer and queen of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt.

She’s a newbie to live TV presenting and was certainly thrown in at the deep end. After being flown in a helicopter to a random street, she had to run around and try and find people waving at their windows, as instructed by Ant and Dec in the studio.

She got a couple – eventually (Screengrab/ITV)

But of course, no-one was waving at any windows on the street she was on because that’s the kind of thing that happens to people on live TV.

But fans thought she still handled it like a pro by coming up with her own rules – just knock on a house and hope for the best.

When someone answered, she yelled at them to get their shoes on, which made people laugh even more.

It was a bit, well, chaotic – but that’s the beauty of this show, surely?

She’s got people feeling inspired that this time next year, they too could be on the show.

Let’s hope this show gets the Gogglebox treatment.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Showbiz TV, Ant and Dec, ITV, Saturday Night Takeaway, Scarlett Moffatt

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz