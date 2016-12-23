People are actually loving Honey G's new single

Former X Factor hopeful Honey G has released her first single, hours before the Christmas number one is revealed.

The controversial rapper, who made it through to the quarter-finals of the ITV competition, was signed by Simon Cowell’s record label Syco less than two weeks ago.

Her new song and music video, The Honey G Show, was released on Friday.

Essentially summarising her rise through X Factor, the colourful video sees Honey, real name Anna Georgette Gilford, rap about growing up listening to world-renowned rappers and following her dream in the face of “haters”.

She repeats: “Now I’ve got the whole world saying my name.”

And people are feeling that message…

But, of course, not everyone is a fan…

Celebrating the release with a live performance on This Morning on Friday, it has been a busy week for Honey, who also released a full line of merchandise.

Love her or hate her, you can’t help but be curious about what she’ll do next.
