Pensioner on the decks as she turns back years for BGT judges

A retired registrar-turned-DJ, a singing robot and a hula-hooping dancer are among the acts hoping to get lucky on Britain’s Got Talent.

Saturday night’s viewers will see 65-year-old Christine whip off her beige cardigan and skirt to reveal a sequinned minidress as she mixes at the decks, much to the surprise of the judges.

The chorister, who goes by the name of DJ Dizzy Twilight, treats the judges to tracks by Fatboy Slim, David Bowie and Frank Sinatra as she bounces up and down while wearing large headphones.

The Britain’s Got Talent judges (Thames / Syco Entertainment)

Sinatra’s classic rendition of My Way will provide judges Simon Cowell and David Walliams with the soundtrack for a slow dance.

Other hopefuls aiming to impress include enthusiastic hula-hooper John, who goes by the name of The Hoop Guy, as well as a mother and daughter singing duo going by the name of Maternal Instinct.

John showing off his hoop skills ( Tom Dymond/Thames/Syco)

Judges Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Walliams will also be left speechless by a Russian quartet of female contortionists, who flew over from their home country especially for the auditions.

Angara Contortion (Tom Dymond/Thames/Syco)

An impressionist who tries to recreate the voices of Sylvester Stallone, the Queen and Cowell will also attempt to win over judges, as well as a classical dancing duo, who are also a real life couple.

A choir of children aged between eight and 14, dubbed Perfect Pitch Creation, will hope Cowell’s love of Disney classic The Jungle Book, which he watches with his young son, will secure them a place in the next round as they treat the crowd to I Wanna Be Like You and Bare Necessities.

Pitch Perfect Creation (Tom Dymond/Thames/Syco)

After their performance, Simon tells the group: “I’ve now watched The Jungle Book over a million times with Eric.”

An opera singing father and daughter duo and a foursome of singers belting out Backstreet’s Back and We Will Rock You will also hope to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm on Saturday.