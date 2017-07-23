Penelope Cruz talks about what she won’t be posting on Instagram

Penelope Cruz has vowed that she will never post photographs of her children on social media.

The Oscar-winning Spanish actress, 43, is married to fellow actor Javier Bardem, 48, and the couple have two children – six-year-old Leo and four-year-old Luna.

‘The Counselor’ Photocall – London
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz at a photocall for their new film The Counselor in London (PA archvie)

Cruz told The Telegraph’s Stella magazine she feels a “responsibility to protect their privacy”.

She said: “You will never see a picture of my kids on Instagram. I will never do that.

The talented Mr Alas @mertalas 😍 So many years of friendship , work and laughter. I'm so lucky.

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on

“I feel like I am responsible to protect their privacy. I might post a picture with a friend or a picture with Mert & Marcus (fashion photographers) here and there, or my best friend who’s also an actress (Salma Hayek).

“But there is always a line.”

Cruz, who has 2.1 million Instagram followers, also spoke about how much her priorities have changed since having children.

#oscarweekend 2000 @salmahayek -#ralphlauren @chopard

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on

“I want to raise my kids and I don’t want to be away from them,” she told Stella, adding: “The first question I ask about a film is where in the world is it being shot, the next question is when, and then I look at the project.

“I don’t want projects that would represent that challenge, in terms of not being able to be together.”

She will next be seen in the big-screen adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express, due for release near the end of the year.

#whodidit #murderontheorientexpress #asesinatoenelorientexpress

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on

Off-screen she also enjoys doing hair and make-up for friends, and even stepped in to help her good friend Hayek get ready for a film premiere.

She said: “The power had gone at Salma’s house and her make-up artist couldn’t come, so she called me and said, ‘You have to get me ready for this premiere’, and I lit some candles and did her hair and make-up too.

new ad for @lancomeofficial #lanuittresor by @nicobustos with @noahmills #lancome #tresor

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on

“No one noticed that it wasn’t done by a professional, so I was very proud of that.”

Her latest beauty venture sees her promoting a new scent, La Nuit Tresor, from luxury French cosmetic house Lancome.
