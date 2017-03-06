Pearl Jam’s frontman Eddie Vedder announces Irish gigs with Glen Hansard
Eddie Vedder has announced today that he will perform a series of European concert dates in May and June, including two Irish dates.
Vedder will take to the stage at Dublin's 3Arena on June 9 and Cork's Live at the Marquee on June 11.
Not only that, Glen Hansard will also join the gigs as a special guest.
The long-awaited tour kicks off in Amsterdam on May 29 and wraps up on June 26 in Sicily.
#EddieVedder is touring Europe this summer w/ @Glen_Hansard. Tickets for all non-festival shows on sale 3/10: https://t.co/uDIWRs2tT6 pic.twitter.com/1mu1shTnhL— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 6, 2017
Eddie Vedder has served as Pearl Jam’s frontman since 1990 and will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Pearl Jam on April 7, of this year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 from all usual outlets at 9am.
There will be a special presale for current members (as of March 5th) of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club for select dates. Full details atpearljam.com.
