Pearl Jam’s frontman Eddie Vedder announces Irish gigs with Glen Hansard

Eddie Vedder has announced today that he will perform a series of European concert dates in May and June, including two Irish dates.

Vedder will take to the stage at Dublin's 3Arena on June 9 and Cork's Live at the Marquee on June 11.

Not only that, Glen Hansard will also join the gigs as a special guest.

The long-awaited tour kicks off in Amsterdam on May 29 and wraps up on June 26 in Sicily.

Eddie Vedder has served as Pearl Jam’s frontman since 1990 and will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Pearl Jam on April 7, of this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 from all usual outlets at 9am.

There will be a special presale for current members (as of March 5th) of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club for select dates. Full details atpearljam.com.