Peaky Blinders to return with fifth series in 2019

Dark period drama Peaky Blinders will return for a fresh series in 2019, creators have announced.

The announcement was made via the show’s Twitter account on Wednesday, moments after the fourth series finale was aired on BBC Two.

A post featuring a clip of Cillian Murphy as the notorious early 1900s gangster Thomas Shelby read: “#PeakyBlinders will return to @BBCTwo in 2019.”

The announcement came after an explosive series conclusion that saw Shelby crowned as Labour MP for Birmingham South – after several apparent brushes with death – and the gruesome murder of his brother and fan favourite character, Arthur (Paul Anderson).

Watch the last scene from the final episode of this series of Peaky Blinders, featuring @LauraMarlinghq's astonishing version of Bob Dylan's A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall.

Fans were left shocked and moved by the unexpected twists, taking to Twitter to share their views.

One wrote: “Bloody hell, the #PeakyBlinders finale was the biggest emotional rollercoaster ever, I need a long sit down and a drink to take it all in.”

“That Peaky Blinders episode has got my head spinning, quality ending,” another said.

Another added: “Peaky Blinders is just unreal…roll on 2019 for another series! @ThePeakyBlinder.”

“Best season yet,” summarised one while another commented: “So much just happened in one episode and I physically cannot wait until 2019 to find out what happens next.”

Some were disappointed by the prospect of waiting for more than a year for series five.

One joked in response: “Yeah I can’t wait that long gonna need to speak to management to speed up the process there please and thank you.”

“Nope, that’s far too long,” commented one, as another added: “That’s so long away.”

Show creator Steven Knight had previously hinted towards a continuation of the saga following season four, telling the Express newspaper: “Hopefully it will end in a way that is expected and of course set up season five but not in a way that anyone will be looking for.”