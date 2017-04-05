Paul Weller, 58, to become father for eighth time

Rock star Paul Weller has announced the “wonderful” news that he is expecting his eighth child this year.

The baby will be the 58-year-old’s third with wife Hannah Andrews.

A statement shared by his spokesman read: “Paul and Hannah are delighted to confirm the wonderful news that they are expecting their third child together.

Paul Weller (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“Hannah and baby are doing great and the whole family are looking forward to meeting the littlest Weller in the summer.”

Weller and Andrews married in 2010 and their twin sons Bowie and John Paul were born in 2012.

The You Do Something To Me singer is already father to Leah and Nathaniel from his marriage to former backing singer Dee C Lee.

He also has three other children, Jesamine, Stevie and Dylan, from previous relationships.

Paul Weller on stage (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The news comes days after Weller announced his upcoming album A Kind Revolution, which will be out in May.

He will take the new music, which he said represents a “call for peace”, on a UK tour within the next year.

Taking part in a charity concert for the Teenage Cancer Trust in London last week, Weller told the Press Association: ”It’s a different concept, an acoustic album and orchestrated, more stripped down, some really lovely melodies.”

Weller added that he is already working on another album for next year.