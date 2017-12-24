Paul ‘Santa’ Hollywood leads celebrities’ festive selfies

The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood donned a full Santa Claus outfit as he wished his followers a happy Christmas.

The professional baker showed off an uncanny resemblance to the festive father as he posted the photo on Twitter, with the simple caption: “Merry Christmas x”.

Merry Christmas x pic.twitter.com/cNtpHdKKEE — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) December 24, 2017

He joined a number of stars in sharing light-hearted seasonal snaps of themselves on Christmas Eve.

Comedian Marcus Brigstocke opted for a roast turkey hat as he tweeted: “Guys, I’m on my own… but I tell you what – I’m all in on this Christmas shizzle.”

Guys, I’m on my own... but I tell you what - I’m all in on this Christmas shizzle.#turkeyhat pic.twitter.com/E5FYnL1W0w — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) December 24, 2017

Meanwhile, pop legend Kylie Minogue went for a racier look as she emerged from an oversized Christmas present.

Waking up like .... 🎄 pic.twitter.com/86bLEYN7S7 — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) December 24, 2017

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman went for a nostalgic photo, sharing a look back at her childhood self dressed up as a Christmas angel.

“The ghost of Christmas past,” she wrote. “Me, circa 1980 something. It took a lot of tinsel to make me look angelic.”

The ghost of Christmas past. Me, circa 1980 something. It took a lot of tinsel to make me look angelic. pic.twitter.com/mgBnbDgNdk — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) December 23, 2017

Actress Dame Joan Collins also posted a “Merry Christmas” snap, posing in an elaborate pink feathered hat with her husband Percy Gibson.

Former Spice Girls star Emma Bunton wore a classic festive jumper as she wished her followers a “Merry Christmas Eve”.

Promoting the Christmas broadcast of his role in the BBC Radio 4 adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, Sir Lenny Henry shared a tinsel-clad selfie and wrote: “Merry Xmas to my family and friends and don’t forget to listen to Anansi boys on radio 4 … big love to you and yours….Xxx.”

Merry Xmas to my family and friends and don’t forget to listen to Anansi boys on radio 4 ... big love to you and yours....

Xxx pic.twitter.com/TZlp3jqiEJ — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) December 24, 2017

X Factor winners Rak-Su sent warm wishes to their fans, with band heartthrob Myles Stephenson posting a photo of himself with the caption: “Merry Xmas eve everyone.”

Merry Xmas eve everyone ⛄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/wI75LR1V6g — Myles Rak-Su (@MylesRakSu) December 24, 2017

Last year’s Bake Off star Selasi Gbormittah let his stunning Christmas cakes do the talking as he wished his fans a merry Christmas in both French and Spanish.

“HOHOHO One more sleep…” he wrote, adding: “JingleBell #Christmas #Cake #joyeuxnoel #FelizNavidad.”

Hollywood and Gbormittah will return to the Bake Off tent for the first part of the show’s festive special, airing at 7.40pm on Channel 4 on Monday.