Paul O’Grady ‘marries partner in secret wedding’

Paul O’Grady recently married his partner Andre Portasio in a secret wedding, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, the TV presenter, 62, and ballet dancer Mr Portasio, 37, wed on August 5 in front of 50 guests at London’s Goring Hotel.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying: “Paul is as happy as he’s ever been to be married to Andre.

Paul O’Grady made a Member of the Order of the British Empire alongside his partner Andre Portasio (left), sister Sheila Rudd and daughter Sharyn Mousley in 2008 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“They kept the wedding to just their closest family and friends and had a big lunch afterwards to celebrate.”

Guests are believed to have included actors Ian McKellen and Michael Cashman and comedian Julian Clary.

Labour peer Cashman tweeted on August 5 that he had “just been to the most amazing wedding”, although he did not give any further details.

New Blind Date host O’Grady is said to have been in a relationship with Mr Portasio for 11 years.

Prior to his relationship with Mr Portasio, O’Grady was in a long-term romance with Brendan Murphy, who died in 2005 aged 49 from a brain tumour.

O’Grady was previously married to a female friend in the 1970s, although they were not in a romantic relationship, and they divorced in the mid-Noughties.

A representative for O’Grady has been contacted by the Press Association.
