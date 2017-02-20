Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr come together for studio session

The last two living ex-Beatles have teamed up for the first time in seven years.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were in the studio together over the weekend working on the latter’s latest album.

Ringo posted a photo on Twitter on Monday morning, writing: “Thanks for coming over man and playing. Great bass. I love you man peace and love.”

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

The two remaining members of the Fab Four were joined by ex-Eagles star Joe Walsh in the studio, according to a second photo shared by Starr.

Producer Bruce Sugar, who has worked on Ringo’s recent releases, also posted a photo of with the two ex-Beatles on Facebook.

He wrote: “Magical day in the studio today with these two”.

And look out Joe W. came out to play what a day I'm having peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇🤣☯🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/8xQt2j5OLn — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

The pair last collaborated in 2010 for Ringo’s Y Not record with Paul playing bass on Peace Dream and singing on Walk With You.

Ringo is currently working on a follow-up to his 2015 Postcard From Paradise album.