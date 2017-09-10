Paul Hollywood 'absolutely devastated' to have offended over Nazi costume photo

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has said he is “absolutely devastated” to have caused offence after a photograph emerged of him dressed in a Nazi uniform.

The TV star, who was pictured in the grey ensemble a red swastika armband, an Iron Cross and a badge featuring a white Nazi eagle, said the photograph was taken in 2003 when he was on his way to a themed party and he was dressed as a character from TV comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo.

Paul Hollywood said the photo was taken in 2003 (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “I am absolutely devastated if this caused offence to anyone, the picture was taken 14 years ago en route to a comedy TV shows-themed New Year’s Eve party and a group of us dressed up as characters from the classic TV show ‘Allo ‘Allo.

“Everyone who knows me, knows I am incredibly proud of the efforts of those, including my own grandfather, who fought against the Nazis during the war.”

The picture shows Hollywood smiling for a photo with a friend in a pub. His companion is also wearing a military uniform.

Hollywood with his Great British Bake Off co-stars (Channel 4)

During an episode of BBC show Who Do You Think You Are? in 2015 Hollywood learned about the experiences of his grandfather Norman Harman during World War II, when he served as an anti-aircraft gunner.