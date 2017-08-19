Paul Danan and Brandi Glanville leave CBB in double eviction showdown

Actor Paul Danan and US reality star Brandi Glanville became the fourth and fifth Celebrity Big Brother contenders to be evicted.

Fans saved Helen Lederer and Derek Acorah from departure from the Big Brother house in Friday night’s double eviction.

Former The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Glanville, 44, was met by boos as she left and said her stay had been “like a mental marathon”.

She told presenter Emma Willis that she had fun with former Hollyoaks actor Danan, and put her feud with Sandi Bogle down to a competition to be “house mother”.

.@PaulyDanan has been EVICTED! Are you sad to see him go? #CBB pic.twitter.com/tuY5lmpitD — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 18, 2017

Danan, 39, was also met with a few jeers on his exit shortly after Glanville, but credited his experience in the Channel 5 house with giving him a “second chance” at his career.