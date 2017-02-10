Patrick Swayze threatened to pull out of Ghost if Whoopi Goldberg wasn't cast

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed she was only cast in the 1990 film Ghost because Patrick Swayze said he would not appear in it unless she did.

The Hollywood star, 61, won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the fantasy thriller, which also starred Demi Moore.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “(Patrick) got hired to do Ghost and asked them, ‘Why hasn’t Whoopi Goldberg? Have you talked to her?’

Whoopi Goldberg reveals how she got her Oscar-winning role in Ghost (ITV)

“And they were like, ‘No, no. We didn’t go to her’. He said, ‘No, no I’m not committing to this until I talk to her to see if she wants to do this movie’.”

She said the casting directors had told her agent they were not interested in her, but Swayze persuaded her to go to the set.

Whoopi said: “So day comes and I go and he (Patrick) says, ‘Why don’t you want to do this movie?’ And I said, ‘Wait, aren’t you Patrick Swayze?’ And he says, ‘Yes’, and I said, ‘What makes you think I don’t want to do the movie? I’d love to do the movie, they said they didn’t want me’.

“And he said, ‘Do you want to do the movie?’ I said, ‘If we can have some fun, yeah!’

“So he said, ‘If you’re not going to hire her, I am not going to be in this film’.”

She added: “And then I got the Oscar for it.”