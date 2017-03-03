Patrick Stewart wants US citizenship so he can 'fight' Donald Trump

Patrick Stewart revealed he has applied for US citizenship in order to “fight and oppose” President Donald Trump.

The British actor said he had asked “Washington insiders” what he could do about the controversial US leader when visiting last month.

He told US show The View: “My wife and I, we had gone to Washington to see good friends of ours.

“We wanted to ask them ‘what do we do, what do we do?’”

Sir Patrick ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Patrick, 76, said: “All my friends in Washington said there is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose.

“But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.

“Maybe the only good thing from this election is I am now applying for citizenship because I want to be an American too.”

Patrick reprises his role as X-Men founder Professor X in Logan, which is out on Friday.