Patrick Stewart wants US citizenship so he can 'fight' Donald Trump

Back to Showbiz Home

Patrick Stewart revealed he has applied for US citizenship in order to “fight and oppose” President Donald Trump.

The British actor said he had asked “Washington insiders” what he could do about the controversial US leader when visiting last month.

He told US show The View: “My wife and I, we had gone to Washington to see good friends of ours.

“We wanted to ask them ‘what do we do, what do we do?’”

Sir Patrick ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Patrick, 76, said: “All my friends in Washington said there is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose.

“But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.

“Maybe the only good thing from this election is I am now applying for citizenship because I want to be an American too.”

Patrick reprises his role as X-Men founder Professor X in Logan, which is out on Friday.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Donald Trump, Patrick Stewart, Sir Patrick, Washington, X-Men

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz