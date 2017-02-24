Patrick Stewart told a hilarious circumcision story on the Graham Norton Show

Patrick Stewart was on Graham Norton tonight and the topic of circumsision came up.

When chatting with his wife one night Stewart referred to his own circumcision, only for his wife to inform him that he isn't actually circumcised.

Queue an arguement about who was right and Stewart decided it was him.

But the next day, while at his doctor, Stewart decided to get him to confirm that he was indeed circumcised.

His doctor took a look and informed Stewart he wasn't and when P.Stew asked him to check again his doctor replied: "Hey I'm Jewish, I know the difference."

Hugh Jackman's reaction is priceless.

A bizarre story indeed.