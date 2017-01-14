Patricia Arquette delivers her verdict on Trump's inauguration performers

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette will be joining the women’s march on Washington after Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and she is willing to protest for the duration of his presidency.

Patricia, who won an Academy Award for her role as a single mother in Boyhood, told The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s a giant chunk of the United States that’s willing to be very active for this whole next four years.

Patricia with her Bafta for Boyhood (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“And that we want to make sure that our voice is heard and that is part of what democracy is and that we don’t want to see any rollbacks of any kind: for civil rights, for women, for equal pay, for prison reform. It’s very concerning.”

She added that she believes the performers who have agreed to take to the stage for the official inauguration concert are making a political statement.

Patricia Arquette (Rich Fury/Invision)

She said: “I don’t know, as an artist, how you’d separate yourself from the artist that you are and being a person that cares about human beings.

“That’s what makes great artists, great artists. How can an actor portray a character that they have no connection to, no emotional concern for and no awareness of?

“Is it a political statement? Yes, it’s a political statement. They’re choosing to do that with their time, they’re not getting paid anything. They’re doing that because it matters a lot to them.”