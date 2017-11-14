Pat Butcher smoking from a bong was TV gold, say Gone To Pot viewers

Viewers have said watching EastEnders’ Pat Butcher smoking from a bong on ITV’s Gone To Pot “wins television”.

Actress Pam St Clement – who played Pat on the BBC soap – has joined actress Linda Robson, actor Christopher Biggins, retired footballer John Fashanu and darts supremo Bobby George as they travel across the US exploring the use of marijuana, for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Five celebs are discovering the highs and lows of medical marijuana use.



Gone To Pot: American Road Trip. Tonight 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/VrFzoz4tBi — ITV (@ITV) November 13, 2017

Viewers were enthralled by scenes in which the group tried cannabis products.

They declared some of St Clement’s scenes to be “TV gold” and the “highlight of the year”.

What a brilliant piece of telly ...priceless!#GoneToPot pic.twitter.com/XJVx9avHtz — Cindy Hughes (@CindyHughesVO) November 13, 2017

“Pat Butcher smoking weed has made my ENTIRE year,” said one person on Twitter.

Pat Butcher smoking weed has made my ENTIRE year. #GoneToPot — Ollie Hodge (@OllieHodge) November 13, 2017

“Oiiii is anyone else watching this programme on itv?? Pat butcher puffing on a zoot & bong might just be the best thing I’ve seen all my life puff pass paint I’m creasing,” laughed another.

Oiiii is anyone else watching this programme on itv?? Pat butcher puffing on a zoot & bong might just be the best thing I’ve seen all my life 🤣🤣🤣 puff pass paint I’m creasing #GoneToPot — sash (@_misssSD) November 13, 2017

One person said that whoever came up with the idea for the show was “a genius”.

“Pat Butcher, Bobby George and Christopher Biggins high as a kite and getting the giggles after taking a hit from a bong is TV gold,” they said.

Another tweeted: “Pat Butcher toking from a bong wins television. Nothing will beat it.”

Pat Butcher toking from a bong wins television.

Nothing will beat it.#GoneToPot — TheRealCraigPullenYo (@CraigB43) November 13, 2017

“How funny is this program on ITV #GoneToPot. Watching Biggins and Pat Butcher get stoned, it’s tv gold,” praised another.

How funny is this program on ITV #GoneToPot. Watching Biggins and Pat Butcher get stoned, it's tv gold 😂 — sam king (@samking1989) November 13, 2017

One fan said St Clement was their “hero”.

Loving this #GoneToPot 😂😂😂😂😂 Pat Butcher is my hero 😂😂 — IrishBarbie♡🇮🇪 (@HelenaLaverty) November 13, 2017

The show was the first in a three-part series about the group’s adventures across the pond.

It continues on ITV on Wednesday and Friday.